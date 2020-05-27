Oppo broadens EU footprint - Mobile World Live

Chinese smartphone player Oppo aimed to continue growth in Europe, detailing plans to launch its latest smartphone range across more markets.

Speaking to media for the UK launch of the Oppo Find X2 range, Michael Tran, director of global marketing and brand strategy, said the range will see Oppo debut in Ireland; Portugal; Belgium; Romania; and more EU countries later this year. Oppo currently has presence in Italy, Spain, France and the UK.

Earlier this month the company struck a major deal with Vodafone Group to have its smartphones sold across the operator’s European footprint.

“This [year] is where we’ll really see our brand grow and cement ourselves in the European market”, said Tran.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic affecting operations, Tran said Oppo aimed to “maintain the same level of global shipments” distributed, and claimed to have its “highest growth” in Europe during Q1 this year.

Kevin Cho, Oppo Mobile UK MD, cited Canalys figures, stating the vendor had overtaken rival TCL as the fifth largest vendor in Europe.

The manufacturer launched its Find X2 flagship range and Find X2 Lite into the UK. It also unveiled the Find X2 Neo, a mid-range handset that sits between the aforementioned. The Find X2 Neo was pitched as the “world’s thinnest 5G device”, sporting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor; 12GB RAM; quad-camera array; 4,025mAh battery; 90Hz 6.5-inch display; and a 30W fast charger.