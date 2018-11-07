Oppo boosts European play with RX17 Pro

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is set to sell its R17 Pro smartphone in European markets, with the device picking up a new badge, RX17 Pro, in the process.

The vendor touted the device’s night-time image credentials, delivered via its dual 20MP and 12MP cameras. It has a “smart aperture” feature, designed to widen automatically in fading light and narrow in bright settings, to optimise for the lighting conditions.

Oppo said the camera set-up supports “24 million photosensitive units” with large 1.4-micron pixel size and 1/2.55 photosensitive area for “enhanced photoreception”. It also delivers artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features including pixel-level colour restoration, with an Ultra Night Mode designed for even darker settings.

Also on board is a “3D time of flight” camera, which uses infrared light to deliver accurate depth information for images. Reports state this is not currently working, but will be enabled by a subsequent software update, the release date for which has not been disclosed.

It also features a 25MP front camera. Oppo has previously highlighted its “AI Beauty Camera” settings, including face slimming and makeup modes as well as other settings, learning from the selections made by users for further optimisation.

The device has a small “droplet” notch on the front, at the top of the 6.4-inch full HD screen (it has a 91.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio). It features an under display fingerprint sensor.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, the device features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs Oppo’s ColorOS 5.2, which in this case is based on Android 8.1 rather than the latest release.

Also included is a 3700mAh battery (split into two 1850mAh cells) with SuperVOOC fast charging, delivering the ability to reach 40 per cent charge in ten minutes.

It is priced €599. Sales begin on 16 November, with Italy, France, Spain and Netherlands as target markets: a UK launch was also mooted, but not confirmed.

RX17 Neo

Joining RX17 Pro is a stripped-down version called RX17 Neo. While retaining the 6.4-inch screen of its sibling, it is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It also features a different camera configuration (16MP and 2MP rear) while maintaining the 25MP front camera. It is priced €349.