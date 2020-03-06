 Oppo boosts 5G play with Find X2 flagships - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Oppo boosts 5G play with Find X2 flagships

06 MAR 2020

Chinese manufacturer Oppo unveiled its lastest flagship 5G smartphones, and signalled its entry into the smart watch sector with a device due to hit stores in its home market by the end of the month.

At a launch event, Michael Tran, head of strategy and product marketing for Western Europe, said the Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro smartphones were bringing a “smooth and professional display”, which he asserted would set a new standard in the market.

Both feature a QHD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, and are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G modems.

Oppo claimed the smartphones offered the quickest and safest fast charging technology to date, with the Pro version being capable of being fully charged in around 38 minutes.

Both run on ColorOS 7.1, the latest version of the company’s customised operating system based on Android 10. Other features include an image-enhancing processor covering stills and videos, along with an AI-powered system to reduce eye strain by modifying the display’s brightness and colour palette.

Oppo Find X2 Pro comes with a triple-camera setup and supports 4K, 60fps video along with HDR recording. The company said it features All Pixel Omni-directional PDAF, making it the first smartphone to offer full focus functionality around these areas.

The Find X2 is priced £899 with 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM, while the Pro version ups the latter to 512GB for £1,099.

Both devices will hit the shelves in the UK in the beginning of May.

The manufacturer also unveiled its first smart watch series, using 3D flexible hyperboloid display. Oppo Watch will be made available globally, starting with sales in China from 24 March.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Smartphone trade-ins tipped for 5G boost

LG plays to next-gen features in latest flagship

Xiaomi unveils Mi 10 range in China
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Panel: 2020 GLOMO Awards highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association