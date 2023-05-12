 Oppo abandons chip design business Zeku - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Oppo abandons chip design business Zeku

12 MAY 2023

Device manufacturer Oppo closed-down chip design subsidiary Zeku, blaming uncertainties in the global economy and smartphone market in a statement reported by South China Morning Post.

Zeku was founded in 2019 as part of a drive for the manufacturer to design its own semiconductors and was responsible for Oppo’s in-house chip development. The newspaper noted the closure was abrupt, with the business actively recruiting for staff two weeks ago.

The subsidiary’s social media channels, its only remaining accessible online presence, stated it specialised in application processors; short range communication chips; 5G modems; radio frequency silicon; and power management tools.

Oppo regularly features as the fourth-largest smartphone manufacturer in analyst shipment figures. Counterpoint Research figures for Q1 released earlier this week put its shipments at 24 million units, down from 31 million in the comparable period of 2022.

Aside from apparent woes in its chip design unit, Oppo has also been the subject of much speculation in Europe over recent months.

In March it was forced to deny speculation it was set to quit some markets and has been at the subject of a patent row with Nokia which led to it suspending sales in Germany.

Despite the issue, it has regularly reiterated its commitment to the European market and heavily promoted its latest devices in the region.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Oppo tackles password overload

Oppo joins mobile 3D gaming effort

Oppo tunes-up music features with latest tie-up
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association