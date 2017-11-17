English
HomeDevicesNews

OnePlus touts spec updates in 5T flagship

17 NOV 2017

OnePlus unveiled its latest flagship device, the 5T, which it claims is its most competitive product to date, with a higher resolution display and better camera than its previous models.

The device is the first from the vendor featuring a 6-inch full optic AMOLED (active-matrix organic light-emitting diode) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio for “a more immersive viewing experience”. The company said the form factor of the 5T is similar to its previous flagship, the OnePlus 5, unveiled in June.

OnePlus 5T uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor, and sports a ceramic fingerprint sensor on the back rather than the front. In a statement, the company said the sensor can unlock the device in less than 0.2 seconds.

With Intelligent Pixel Technology, the OnePlus 5T’s secondary camera merges four pixels into one, reducing noise in low-light environments and enhancing clarity.

OnePlus uses its own operating software called Oxygen. The company said Oxygen OS’ new platform enables a more streamlined software development process, resulting in faster, more consistent, updates.

Newly added to Oxygen OS is Face Unlock, which was described as “one of the fastest on the Android market” and uses over 100 identifiers.

The OnePlus 5T comes with 64GB and 128GB storage options and will be available online in the US and Europe on 21 November with prices starting from $499.

“We love nothing more than offering our community the latest and greatest technology and a user experience to beat expectations,” said OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau: “Once again, we’ve worked hard to refine every last detail.”

As reported earlier this month, the company shunned the trend of dropping the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

