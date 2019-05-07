OnePlus teases latest flagship features - Mobile World Live

OnePlus began revealing the specs of its anticipated OnePlus 7 flagship, ahead of its official launch next week.

The company addressed the issue of water resistance certification, or rather the lack of it, for its new device. While acknowledging that achieving an IP rating would be “the simplest way to prove our phone’s capability”, it also said “the certification doesn’t help us communicate our focus on your real experience”.

OnePlus published a video of the smartphone being submerged into water, with the messages “water resistant ratings for phones cost you money”. But there were also a number of caveats: it said that as with other brands which IP classify devices, its warranty does not cover water damage, and noted “this also doesn’t mean that we’ll never consider IP classifying our products in the future”.

Screening

The company also highlighted the display credentials of OnePlus 7 Pro.

It received an A+ rating from DisplayMate, which OnePlus described as “the world’s leading evaluator of displays”. The smartphone maker said “whether it’s the colour accuracy, brightness, contrast accuracy or pixel density, the OnePlus 7 Pro scored exceptionally well across every parameter”.

The device also received “Safety for Eyes” certification from the VDE Testing and Certification Institute, for its ability to filter-out blue light. An upgraded eye protection feature allows for an adjustable temperature for brightness and to enhance eye comfort.

And the OnePlus 7 Pro screen is also HDR10+ certified, which the company said delivers a “more dynamic, detailed and vivid viewing experience”. This is said to provide frame-by-frame adjustment for the optimum representation of HDR source content and increased brightness.

OnePlus said HDR10+ is “currently only available on a selected few TVs and smartphones, due to the high technical requirements for production”.

Previous reports have said OnePlus 7 will include a pop-up front camera, to enable it to offer a full-screen display. A version with 5G connectivity is also on the cards.