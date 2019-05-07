 OnePlus teases latest flagship features - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

OnePlus teases latest flagship features

07 MAY 2019

OnePlus began revealing the specs of its anticipated OnePlus 7 flagship, ahead of its official launch next week.

The company addressed the issue of water resistance certification, or rather the lack of it, for its new device. While acknowledging that achieving an IP rating would be “the simplest way to prove our phone’s capability”, it also said “the certification doesn’t help us communicate our focus on your real experience”.

OnePlus published a video of the smartphone being submerged into water, with the messages “water resistant ratings for phones cost you money”. But there were also a number of caveats: it said that as with other brands which IP classify devices, its warranty does not cover water damage, and noted “this also doesn’t mean that we’ll never consider IP classifying our products in the future”.

Screening
The company also highlighted the display credentials of OnePlus 7 Pro.

It received an A+ rating from DisplayMate, which OnePlus described as “the world’s leading evaluator of displays”. The smartphone maker said “whether it’s the colour accuracy, brightness, contrast accuracy or pixel density, the OnePlus 7 Pro scored exceptionally well across every parameter”.

The device also received “Safety for Eyes” certification from the VDE Testing and Certification Institute, for its ability to filter-out blue light. An upgraded eye protection feature allows for an adjustable temperature for brightness and to enhance eye comfort.

And the OnePlus 7 Pro screen is also HDR10+ certified, which the company said delivers a “more dynamic, detailed and vivid viewing experience”. This is said to provide frame-by-frame adjustment for the optimum representation of HDR source content and increased brightness.

OnePlus said HDR10+ is “currently only available on a selected few TVs and smartphones, due to the high technical requirements for production”.

Previous reports have said OnePlus 7 will include a pop-up front camera, to enable it to offer a full-screen display. A version with 5G connectivity is also on the cards.

Back

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

OnePlus sets date for next flagship reveal

OnePlus camera speculation pops up

OnePlus reveals 6T McLaren edition
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Facebook focus from F8

Mobile Mix: The fantastic four

Mobile Mix: Shenzhen Summit and ambitious Abidjan

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association