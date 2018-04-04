OnePlus sets up Samsung challenge with top specs

OnePlus could put pressure on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy line with a set of high-end specs in its forthcoming premium OnePlus 6 smartphone.

In a blog post, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed the device will be built on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 platform and come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The company also played up to rumours the new device will be faster than Samsung’s Galaxy S9, with a teaser video on Twitter promising the OnePlus 6 will deliver “the speed you need”.

Though the S9 runs Samsung’s Exynos 9810 in most global markets, the phone sports the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip in the US.

In his post, Lau said “choosing the best hardware is the easy part” but the company’s ultimate goal is to provide the “fastest, and smoothest, user experience available”. He added: “Fast is about creating a lasting impression of speed and smoothness, throughout all-day use, whether you’re recording 4K video or browsing Facebook. Fast is about ensuring there is less than a 1/1000 per cent likelihood of your phone freezing, even under constant heavy use. To us, it’s about setting a higher standard.”

On the design side, OnePlus also confirmed to multiple outlets the phone will include a notch at the top of the display and have the largest screen of any OnePlus phone. Mobile reporter and well-known technology leaker Evan Blass recently posted a purported photo of the rear of the device on Twitter.

You’ve been **cough cough** good sports with this, so I suppose you do deserve /something/. Just remember: #yousawitherefirst pic.twitter.com/AWCHYZKJJE — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 27, 2018

The company said the OnePlus 6 is due out sometime late in the second quarter.