 OnePlus sets camera battle lines in latest launch - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

OnePlus sets camera battle lines in latest launch

23 MAR 2021

OnePlus unveiled its newest flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, touting improved photography capabilities following an exclusive partnership with camera-specialist Hasselblad.

At an online launch event, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said the company had responded to users demands for a better camera and its partnership with Sweden-based Hasselblad marked “the next giant leap in mobile photography”.

OnePlus announced the partnership earlier this month, as part of a commitment to invest $150 million on camera development over the next three years through close collaboration with Hasselblad.

The device maker said it now had the most comprehensive camera system ever, integrating larger sensors, a free-form lens and enhanced display capabilities through Hasselblad’s Natural Colour Calibration feature.

OnePlus 9 Pro features a 48MP main and 50MP wide-angle camera as part of a quad set-up, with 8K video capture at 30fps or 4K at 120fps. It also has a 6.7-inch display.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, has a 4500mAH battery, 50W wireless charging capabilities, and comes in green, grey and black.

The OnePlus 9 has a triple camera comprising the same 48MP main and 50MP wide-angle modules camera, and is also Snapdragon 888-powered. It comes in blue, black and a shade of purple dubbed “winter mist”.

It comes with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage for €699, or €799 in 12GB/256GB format. Pro costs are €899 and €999 respectively.

Battleground
Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight said there is a “relentless focus” on camera technology in the new devices, which underlines “this has become the main battleground for high-end smartphone makers”.

“The 9 Series smartphones are central to OnePlus re-establishing itself as a contender in the flagship segment and are very important for the broader perception of its brand,” Wood added.

OnePlus also launched the OnePlus Watch, equipped with GPS and various workout modes. It features a metal body and glass front, priced at €159.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

LG rollable smartphone faces uncertain future

Alphabet looks to get a tune out of Nothing

GSMA Intelligence predicts mid-tier handset battle
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association