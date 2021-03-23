OnePlus sets camera battle lines in latest launch - Mobile World Live

OnePlus unveiled its newest flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, touting improved photography capabilities following an exclusive partnership with camera-specialist Hasselblad.

At an online launch event, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said the company had responded to users demands for a better camera and its partnership with Sweden-based Hasselblad marked “the next giant leap in mobile photography”.

OnePlus announced the partnership earlier this month, as part of a commitment to invest $150 million on camera development over the next three years through close collaboration with Hasselblad.

The device maker said it now had the most comprehensive camera system ever, integrating larger sensors, a free-form lens and enhanced display capabilities through Hasselblad’s Natural Colour Calibration feature.

OnePlus 9 Pro features a 48MP main and 50MP wide-angle camera as part of a quad set-up, with 8K video capture at 30fps or 4K at 120fps. It also has a 6.7-inch display.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, has a 4500mAH battery, 50W wireless charging capabilities, and comes in green, grey and black.

The OnePlus 9 has a triple camera comprising the same 48MP main and 50MP wide-angle modules camera, and is also Snapdragon 888-powered. It comes in blue, black and a shade of purple dubbed “winter mist”.

It comes with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage for €699, or €799 in 12GB/256GB format. Pro costs are €899 and €999 respectively.

Battleground

Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight said there is a “relentless focus” on camera technology in the new devices, which underlines “this has become the main battleground for high-end smartphone makers”.

“The 9 Series smartphones are central to OnePlus re-establishing itself as a contender in the flagship segment and are very important for the broader perception of its brand,” Wood added.

OnePlus also launched the OnePlus Watch, equipped with GPS and various workout modes. It features a metal body and glass front, priced at €159.