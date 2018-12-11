OnePlus reveals 6T McLaren edition - Mobile World Live

OnePlus unveiled its OnePlus 6T McLaren edition, which includes 10GB of RAM, described as a “first in a globally available flagship smartphone”, and new fast charging technology.

Fellow Chinese vendor Xiaomi has already announced its Mi Mix 3, which it said includes “up to 10GB RAM” and Oppo has certified a 10GB version of its Find X smartphone with Chinese authorities.

But OnePlus seems to be claiming the first based on its wide distribution, with the rival devices not available on a broad basis.

Also debuted is an “important new charging technology” called Warp Charge 30, which OnePlus said can recharge 50 per cent of the battery in 20 minutes.

With McLaren claimed to be the first to use carbon fibre in Formula 1, this has “inspired the pattern found at the heart of the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition’s back cover”. It sports papaya orange detailing, which has “long been a hallmark of McLaren’s car design”.

The device also features exclusive custom animations, themes, wallpapers and icons. Otherwise, the smartphone is the same as OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus announced its partnership with McLaren late last month. At the time, CEO Pete Lau stated the companies would “work together to push the limits of speed, through an uncompromising devotion to craftsmanship and relentless innovation”.

Availability is from 13 December, with UK pricing of £649. This makes it £70 more than the closest OnePlus 6T (with 8GB of RAM).