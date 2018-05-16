English
HomeDevicesNews

OnePlus pushes speed at OnePlus 6 launch

16 MAY 2018

OnePlus debuted its latest smartphone, OnePlus 6, which it said is its “fastest flagship to date”, accompanied by a set of wireless headphones which it said “solves the biggest painpoint” for such products.

At the launch event, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei (pictured, left) said 2017 had been “a very significant year” for OnePlus, with OnePlus 5 being its most successful product ever – until its subsequent launch of the OnePlus 5T update. He said the company benefits from its focus on premium devices, highlighting its use of Qualcomm’s flagship chips.

With OnePlus 6 “we focused on one thing above all else – speed”, the executive said. The device uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage. It also has 4×4 MIMO support to offer improved mobile network speeds.

The device also sports the largest screen of a OnePlus flagship – 6.28 inches – but Pei said the smartphone is “almost the exact same size” as its predecessors. It has an Apple-like notch, and continues with OnePlus’ support for 3.5mm headphone jacks.

Dual cameras are onboard, with 20MP and 16MP sensors.

OnePlus 6 also includes fast charge support, with a full day of power available after half an hour of charging.

Three colour options were showcased at the event: mirror black, midnight black (which has a matte finish), and a limited silk white version, with availability slated for 22 May (5 June for the white version).

Pricing starts at $529 (6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage), climbing to $629 for the highest-spec (8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage)

Headphones
OnePlus’ Bullets Wireless headphones include fast charging support, addressing what Pei said was one of the main shortcomings of such devices. Using any USB-C cable, up to five hours listening is delivered after ten minutes of charge.

The headphones are magnetic and clipping them together turns them off. Splitting them not only turns them on, but also resumes music playback or answers an incoming call.

Pei said the devices are “heavy enough for a secure, ergonomic fit without discomfort”. The price is $69.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

