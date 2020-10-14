 OnePlus pushes gaming performance for latest flagship - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

OnePlus pushes gaming performance for latest flagship

14 OCT 2020

Challenger mid-tier manufacturer OnePlus launched its latest flagship, the 8T, a device the company promoted on the quality of the camera system and gaming optimisation features.

During a launch event held just a day after Apple’s iPhone 12 unveiling, OnePlus highlighted its device’s credentials, offering features associated with high-end devices at a lower price point.

It runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G chipset and features a quad camera system with a main module of 48MP; 6.55-inch display; 4500mAh battery; and storage options of 128GB or 256GB.

The company noted the inclusion of several features for “power gamers” including a mis-touch prevention system, improved notification control and “Fnatic mode” to switch the handset to optimal performance.

During the event, OnePlus boasted the display, clean software and other targeted features allowed it to offer “perhaps the best gaming experience of any smartphones out there, including on the so-called gaming phones”.

OnePlus also unveiled the OnePlus Buds Z and, in an apparent swipe at Apple’s omission of accessories in its latest flagship, pointed to its “most advanced charger” being included free in the box.

The OnePlus 8T will retail at £549 or £649 depending on the amount of built-in storage and comes in either green or silver.

Orders for the device were opened at the end of its event today (14 October) with shipping dates varying by region.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

