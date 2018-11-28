OnePlus inks McLaren alliance

Ambitious smartphone maker OnePlus inked a deal with Formula 1 team and supercar manufacturer McLaren, but was enigmatic when it came to details of the agreement.

In a statement heavy on hyperbole and light on detail, the device manufacturer said the two companies are “united in our passion for speed”. Pete Lau, OnePlus CEO, stated that the companies will reveal detail at an event on 11 December, taking place at “the iconic McLaren Technology Centre”.

“This partnership has presented us with a unique opportunity to work with some of the world’s foremost innovators. It marks the beginning of what is sure to be an incredible partnership, as OnePlus and McLaren work together to push the limits of speed, through an uncompromising devotion to craftsmanship and relentless innovation,” Lau wrote.

OnePlus is, of course, not the first smartphone manufacturer to partner to add a little more glamour to its devices. Huawei works with Porsche Design, as has BlackBerry in the past, while Acer and Vertu have offered Ferrari-branded devices.