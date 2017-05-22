English
HomeDevicesNews

OnePlus inks DxO Labs photography partnership

22 MAY 2017

OnePlus said it is working with imaging specialist DxO Labs, to boost the camera performance of its next flagship smartphone.

The companies are working on OnePlus 5, the highly-anticipated next device from the start-up. DxO brings: “years of experience and expertise, both for professional cameras and for smartphones”, the vendor wrote in a blog post.

DxO is perhaps best known for its DxOMark photography benchmark, used by players including Google and HTC when trumpeting their imaging prowess.

OnePlus is expected to adopt a dual camera layout on OnePlus 5, following in the path set by Huawei, Apple and LG Electronics. Conflicting reports suggested the lenses would be side-by-side or stacked vertically, with the latter seeming to be slightly more common.

Other suggested changes include the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack, echoing Apple and HTC.

The device is the successor to OnePlus’ 3T, skipping the OnePlus 4 name due to perceived bad luck in the important Chinese market.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

