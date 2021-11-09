OnePlus hopes to a-maze with Pac Man device

Challenger brand OnePlus unveiled a special edition of its mid-range Nord 2 handset around the theme of Pac Man, featuring a range of software and design elements targeted at fans of the retro game.

News of the forthcoming smartphone was revealed on the manufacturer’s consumer message board alongside related competitions and promotions.

The Nord 2 Pac Man Edition features the same hardware specifications as the original version of the handset but with an updated user interface, various software features based on the Bandai-Namco owned game, and a glow in the dark maze design on the rear of the handset.

OnePlus’ Nord 2 was released in July 2021 targeted at the mid-tier of the smartphone market.

Among the original handset’s features are a 50MP main camera, 32MP selfie camera, 4,500mAh battery with 5G compatibility. It runs a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor and is currently priced on the manufacturer’s website at £469 for the highest of two memory versions available (256GB).

The Pac Man version will cost £499 including 256GB of storage. OnePlus did not announce which markets the device would be sold in, but the associated launch competitions are restricted to Europe and India.

OnePlus is yet to release images or full details of the smartphone, noting it would provide full details “in the coming days”.