HomeDevicesNews

OnePlus halts credit card sales over security concerns

17 JAN 2018

Smartphone maker OnePlus said it “temporarily disabled credit card payments” via its website following reports buyers had seen unknown transactions on their accounts after making purchases.

The company is still accepting PayPal and is “exploring alternative secure payment options with our service providers”.

A number of OnePlus device buyers took to the company’s forum to complain of fraudulent charges: more than 200 said via a poll they had been affected. OnePlus said it never processes or stores payments via its website – it uses a payment processing partner – and noted it is investigating the matter.

OnePlus recorded something of a mixed performance in recent months. While it is reported to have topped $1 billion in sales in 2017, it also came under fire with regard to its user privacy policies.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live's channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist

Read more

