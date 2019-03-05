 OnePlus camera speculation pops up - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

OnePlus camera speculation pops up

05 MAR 2019

OnePlus apparently made preparations to adopt a pop-up front-facing camera for its next flagship smartphone, enabling it to adopt smaller bezels around the front of the screen.

In the quest for ever-higher screen-to-body ratios, vendors have taken a number of paths: notches, as used by Apple, have been made smaller and less intrusive by competing vendors; Samsung and Honor are offering devices with small holes in the screen to conceal lenses; and pop-up cameras and sliders are also being used.

OnePlus appears to be following the path of Vivo’s NEX for OnePlus 7, with a camera which tucks into the body when not in use.

In a report, 9to5Google stated the device will also feature a triple-lens rear camera set-up.

What is not so far clear is if the device will come with a 5G variant, or if the vendor is working on a separate device with this. It has a well-publicised partnership with UK operator EE to debut a commercial 5G smartphone in the first half of this year, created in partnership with Qualcomm.

OnePlus has also launched a developer programme, 5G Apps of Tomorrow, intended to encourage its partners to “put their talent and imagination toward creating an app that will take advantage of the benefits that 5G has to offer”.

The top five winners will have access to EE testing labs and support from EE and OnePlus – including financial backing – to bring products to market.

Steve Costello

Devices

