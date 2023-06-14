 Nothing to unveil second smartphone in July - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Nothing to unveil second smartphone in July

14 JUN 2023

Challenger handset brand Nothing revealed it will unveil its second smartphone on 11 July, with plans to place a bigger emphasis on the US market compared with its predecessor.

Dubbed the Nothing Phone 2, the company stated the device will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 6.67-inch AMOLED and 4700 mAh battery.

With regards to design, it appears the phone will look similar to Nothing Phone 1, but with rounded sides instead of a square shape.

Other specs are unknown at this stage, but indications point to a major US push this time round, after the first device from the company only launched in the market on a limited basis in January, more than six months after it was available in other markets.

At the start of the year, Nothing CEO Carl Pei (pictured) told lifestyle magazine Inverse it was aiming for Nothing 2 to be a more premium handset and primarily target it at the US.

He also claimed the company had shifted more than 1 million products, including its first smartphone and headphones, which launched in 2021.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

