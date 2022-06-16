 Nothing takes wraps off first smartphone - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Nothing takes wraps off first smartphone

16 JUN 2022

Start-up Nothing unveiled the design of its first smartphone which it hopes will mount a challenge to Apple and Samsung, ahead of the device going on sale later this year.

CEO Carl Pei, who also founded Chinese brand OnePlus, showed off the device on Twitter, with the smartphone set to be the company’s second product following the launch of wireless earbuds in July 2021.

Nothing is due to hold an official event showing off the Phone (1) smartphone on 12 July.

Pictures of the device show a transparent back revealing components typically hidden in rival devices. It also has light strips on the side of the rear.

Phone (1) will run the Android OS and a Snapdragon processor.

Nothing has now raised more than $200 million from backers including Alphabet’s EQT Ventures and former Apple designer Tony Fadell, comprising $144 million in equity funding and a $65 million revolving line of credit from its sales partners.

It is working with O2 in the UK, Deutsche Telekom in Germany and Flipkart in India to sell the device, with ambitions to expand into the US depending on sales globally.

Tough task
Pei told Financial Times “people are yearning for something new”.

The executive, however acknowledged the task in front of him, stating manufacturers are reluctant to work with newcomers in the market after being burnt by low sales from start-ups. He also pointed to component constraints, which are exacerbated by the lower volumes involved.

Pei said it had shipped 530,000 earbuds since its launch, which helped it to raise more money to build its first smartphone.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

