 Nokia licensee pushes-on with retro phone drive - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Nokia licensee pushes-on with retro phone drive

12 JUL 2022

HMD Global sought to take advantage of what it identified as a resurgence in 90s consumer culture and a trend towards escaping so-called technology fatigue with the latest additions to its Nokia-branded feature phone line.

Announcing three forthcoming handsets and a tablet, it emphasised an aim to continue to enhance its strong position in the feature phone market, citing figures from analyst company IDC valuing the segment at $1 billion.

HMD Global’s latest batch comprise a revamped version of the 1999-released Nokia 8210, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio, Nokia 2660 Flip and Nokia T10 8-inch tablet marketed as durable.

Alongside trends and consumer attitudes turning some towards feature phones, the company pointed to a desire for durability and appeal of value devices as the cost of living continues to rise.

HMD Global noted the original Nokia 8210 “inspired” its new version, but it had added 4G connectivity, VoLTE and a 2.8-inch display with intuitive user interface. It is the latest in its series of versions of retro handsets.

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is based on its revamped Nokia 5310 but with improved audio experiences and earbuds which can be stored beneath a slider at the back of the phone.

Its Nokia 2660 Flip includes a range of accessibility features HMD Global stated will be loved “especially those over 55”, including a large display, hearing aid compatibility, long battery life and big buttons.

The tablet will be available in August starting at £129, while the three feature phones will launch later this month.

Nokia 8210 4G and Nokia 2660 Flip will both cost around £65, while the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is set to be £75.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Nokia licensee freshens affordable line

Nokia licensee eyes US push, unveils H1 device line up

HMD Global dives into tablet market with Nokia T20
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association