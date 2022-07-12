Nokia licensee pushes-on with retro phone drive

HMD Global sought to take advantage of what it identified as a resurgence in 90s consumer culture and a trend towards escaping so-called technology fatigue with the latest additions to its Nokia-branded feature phone line.

Announcing three forthcoming handsets and a tablet, it emphasised an aim to continue to enhance its strong position in the feature phone market, citing figures from analyst company IDC valuing the segment at $1 billion.

HMD Global’s latest batch comprise a revamped version of the 1999-released Nokia 8210, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio, Nokia 2660 Flip and Nokia T10 8-inch tablet marketed as durable.

Alongside trends and consumer attitudes turning some towards feature phones, the company pointed to a desire for durability and appeal of value devices as the cost of living continues to rise.

HMD Global noted the original Nokia 8210 “inspired” its new version, but it had added 4G connectivity, VoLTE and a 2.8-inch display with intuitive user interface. It is the latest in its series of versions of retro handsets.

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is based on its revamped Nokia 5310 but with improved audio experiences and earbuds which can be stored beneath a slider at the back of the phone.

Its Nokia 2660 Flip includes a range of accessibility features HMD Global stated will be loved “especially those over 55”, including a large display, hearing aid compatibility, long battery life and big buttons.

The tablet will be available in August starting at £129, while the three feature phones will launch later this month.

Nokia 8210 4G and Nokia 2660 Flip will both cost around £65, while the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is set to be £75.