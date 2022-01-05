 Nokia licensee eyes US push, unveils H1 device line up - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Nokia licensee eyes US push, unveils H1 device line up

05 JAN 2022

HMD Global used CES 2022 to reveal details of its first batch of Nokia handsets for the coming year and announced deals with two new US partners, as it seeks to boost its presence in the market.

Its launch schedule for H1 comprises five new handsets all priced below $250. HMD Global indicated the line up would significantly increase the number of affordable handsets it has available in the US.

The Nokia G400 is marketed as its “newest affordable 5G device”, priced at just below $240. It will be released during Q2 alongside two sub-$150 4G smartphones, the Nokia C200 and G100.

In Q1, HMD Global plans to launch the Nokia C100 4G smartphone priced at $99 and the latest in its retro feature-phone series, the Nokia 2760 Flip, for $79.

HMD Global noted it would release full specifications for each device closer to their respective launch dates.

Alongside teasing upcoming handsets, the Nokia licensee said it had added Dish Wireless and MVNO Consumer Cellular to its list of partners in the US. Its handsets are already stocked by T-Mobile US and MVNO Tracfone Wireless.

In a statement HMD Global VP North America Cristian Capelli noted it had “captured market share from some of the industry’s most entrenched companies” in recent months, adding its expanded roster of partners in the US was “just the start of what’s to come”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

