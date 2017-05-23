English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

Nokia, Apple draw line under latest patent spat

23 MAY 2017

Apple faces one less legal fight after agreeing a deal with Nokia, which is said to move them from “adversaries in court to business partners”.

The two signed a multi-year patent licence agreement covering a variety of elements, chief among which is the ending of a raft of recent litigation. The vendors did not disclose full details of the patent deal, but revealed in a joint statement Nokia will receive an up-front cash payment from Apple and ongoing revenues during the term of the deal.

Nokia initiated legal action in December 2016, alleging that some Apple products infringed 40 patents covering displays, user interfaces, software, antennas, chipsets and video coding. At the time, Ilkka Rahnasto, head of Nokia’s patent unit, said the action followed several years of negotiations with the US vendor.

The heat was turned up in January, when the US International Trade Commission opened an investigation into Nokia’s claims.

The settlement will see Nokia provide unspecified network infrastructure products and services to Apple which, in turn, will resume sales of Nokia’s digital health products through its retail outlets.

Foes to friends
Moving forward, the companies also plan to explore potential areas of collaboration in the field of digital health, while top executives will hold regular meetings.

Maria Varsellona, chief legal officer at Nokia responsible for its patent licensing business (pictured left), hailed the agreement as “meaningful” and said it “moves our relationship with Apple from being adversaries in court to business partners working for the benefit of our customers”.

Apple COO Jeff Williams was similarly bullish: “We are pleased with this resolution of our dispute and we look forward to expanding our business relationship with Nokia.”

While the Nokia spat is now resolved, Apple still faces a legal fight with chipset vendor Qualcomm covering royalty payments from manufacturers employed to produce Apple devices.

Qualcomm alleges Apple is withholding payments to its manufacturers, which they owe to the chipset company, but Apple hit back in its own legal filing claiming Qualcomm is overcharging for its silicon.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Qualcomm sues Apple vendors as spat rumbles on

iPad Mini future called into question again

Oppo splits Apple, Samsung Q1 smartphone shipments
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association