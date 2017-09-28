English
Nokia 3310 gains 3G

Nokia 3310 gains 3G

28 SEP 2017

HMD, the company behind the new generation of Nokia-branded mobile phones, announced a 3G version of its 3310 handset, adding 2004’s killer feature to the reborn feature phone.

Indeed, in its original run, 3310 did not come in a 3G version.

In a statement, HMD said the new version of 3310 – which was unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2017 – will mean the phone can be used across more countries. Indeed, with some operators switching off 2G networks and refarming spectrum, a 2G-only device has limitations.

It also said: “the retro user interface has been improved to deliver an enhanced, customisable experience meaning you can now change the icon colours and position to ensure your favourite functions are exactly where you want them to be”.

Nokia 3310 3G will be available in four colours – yellow and red, joined by “beautiful new Azure and Charcoal hues”, all of which have matte finish and new silver keypads. The keypads have also been designed with more space between the buttons, “letting you dial, text and tweet more comfortably”.

“Our reimagining of the Nokia 3310 has been a global and cultural phenomenon. In a world dominated by smartphones, the mix of nostalgia and a beautiful phone that just keeps going has captured people’s imagination,” said Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer of HMD Global.

It will retail for a global average price of €69, with rollout from mid-October.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Devices

Tags

