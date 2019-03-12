Nigeria goes on counterfeit crackdown - Mobile World Live

Nigeria’s communications watchdog highlighted problems associated with the use of poor quality and fake devices, citing issues such as low quality user experience.

As part of what was tagged “a sensitisation and knowledge-sharing programme”, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) also said the use of uncertified devices is “hazardous, and poses [a] threat to successful management of electronic wastes”.

Amina Shehu, representing the NCC chief executive, noted that apart from the risk posed to humans by counterfeit and substandard mobile devices, fake handsets and other devices can also damage the integrity of networks, and threaten both the security and economy of the country.

Shehu said the regulator is working with consumer protection, standards, environmental and security agencies to address the issue of the importation and sale of non type-approved handsets.

The issue of low quality phones in Nigeria is not a new one, with local media noting factors such as consumer ignorance, the inability to spot counterfeit products and low pricing as reasons for the market to thrive.

Nigerian newspaper Vanguard reported consumers are being urged to check the official NCC website, which includes an official list of type-approved phones.