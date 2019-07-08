Network rollouts spur 5G device announcements - Mobile World Live

The number of compatible 5G devices significantly accelerated during Q2, the Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) revealed, with the total number of models announced reaching 90 by the end of June.

During the month, 26 new devices were unveiled across multiple companies, bringing the number of vendors revealing or supplying 5G devices to 39.

At end-June, a total of 25 compatible smartphones had been announced, along with seven hotspot devices and a number of pieces of connected laptop kit. Outside standard telecommunications equipment, a robot and two drones had also been unveiled.

GSA president Joe Barrett said the acceleration in device announcements for the new network technology mirrors commercial launches by operators.

He noted that while not “all devices are available immediately” and details on the precise specifications for some models remain limited, “what is beyond any doubt is that the 5G vendor ecosystem is racing to fulfil a need in the market for an ever-increasing range of connected devices capable of delivering new services, experiences and economies.”