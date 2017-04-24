English
HomeDevicesNews

MyKronoz picks up backing for hybrid smartwatch

24 APR 2017

Wearables player MyKronoz raised almost $4 million on Kickstarter to help fund its ZeTime smartwatch, which it describes as the first hybrid watch “combining mechanical hands with a full round colour touchscreen”.

The company said ZeTime uses “groundbreaking technology to enable a hole to be cut in the centre of a round TFT colour display, allowing mechanical watch hands to pass through”. This blends the design of a standard watch with smartwatch features, “at an accessible price”.

ZeWatch is currently available on Kickstarter for $139: it will be available for retail by September 2017, priced from $200.

MyKronoz said ZeTime allows users to see the time even when the smartwatch screen is off, due to the mechanical hands which will function for up to 30 days with a single charge. “Smart Movement” technology means the hands will automatically adjust to a user’s timezone, as well as aligning to not obstruct visibility when reading notifications.

It also features a stainless steel watch case with interchangeable watch faces and straps, a three-axis accelerometer, an optical heart-rate sensor to track activity and sleep, and is water proof up to 30 meters.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

