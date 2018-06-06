English
HomeDevicesNews

Much hyped Lenovo Z5 launched

06 JUN 2018

Lenovo took the wraps off its anticipated Z5 smartphone, which fell short of the key promises made by the vendor ahead of its debut.

In mid-May, the Chinese vendor teased the smartphone with images of a device with edge-to-edge screen, no notch and a touted screen-to-body ratio of 95 per cent. This was the result of four breakthroughs and 18 patented technologies, Chang Cheng, a Lenovo VP, said at the time.

While the device fell short of this its screen-to-body ratio of 90 per cent is still impressive – it compares with 87 per cent for Xiaomi’s Mi 8 and 86 per cent for Honor 10. It features a 6.2-inch screen with notch and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Z5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, offers 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage (with microSD expansion slot). It includes dual (16MP+8MP) rear and 8MP front cameras, and uses Lenovo’s ZUI user interface.

It is currently only available in China, with prices starting at CNY1,299 ($203).

Steve Costello

