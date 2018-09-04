English
HomeDevicesNews

Motorola unveils mid-tier security, AI play

04 SEP 2018

Motorola added two new mid-range handsets to its roster at IFA 2018, marketing the pair as offering the latest Android experience, enhanced security and AI camera features.

The Motorola One and India-only Motorola One Power will be among the first handsets to receive the latest Android operating system and come with three years of monthly security patch updates. The two feature Google Lens, the provider’s AI camera software.

The Power edition has a 6.2-inch full HD display, offers up to two days battery life, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 1.8GHz octa-core processor and 64GB built-in storage.

Motorola One will be released in Europe, Latin America and APAC in the coming months, and features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, one day of battery life and a 5.9-inch display.

The Motorola One will carry a recommended retail price of €299 with no price revealed for the Power model.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

