Motorola unveils latest G series offering

Lenovo-owned Motorola added to its low- to mid-tier G series with the Moto G14, a device due to initially be available in India before being targeted at selected markets in Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

In a blog announcing the forthcoming device, Motorola highlighted the G14’s full HD display, camera set-up and stereo sound system, pushing the handset as being made of premium materials but at an affordable price.

The device is the latest in its G series, which Lenovo claims in its marketing material provides “the latest and best smartphone technology” which is “accessible to all”.

Moto G14 features a 6.5-inch display, Unisoc T616 octa-core chipset, 5000mAh battery, and dual rear camera system with the main unit at 50MP.

It runs Android 13 with one guaranteed future operating system upgrade.

The handset will be available in two colours and is set to be made available to customers in India next week at a price of INR9,999 ($120), with other markets to follow.