English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

Motorola unveils G5 update

02 AUG 2017

Motorola added two more products to its G5 line – G5S and G5S Plus – which it said “offer several upgrades to the things you care about the most”.

Moto G5S is, as the name suggests, an update to G5. The main changes include an increase in screen size to 5.2-inches from 5.0-inches (both at full HD resolution), 16MP front camera with phase detection autofocus (compared with 13MP) and 32MB of onboard storage (up from 16MB).

The device is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor as its predecessor, with 3GB of RAM (the G5 comes in both 2GB and 3GB RAM versions). Battery capacity was bumped to 3000mAh from 2800mAh, and the fingerprint scanner can now be used for navigation, as well as to unlock the device.

Moto G5S’ larger screen also means the device is taller, at 150mm compared with 144.3mm. It features an all-metal unibody design.

NFC is still a notable omission, according to the spec sheet.

Moto G5S Plus follows a similar trend. Screen size is increased to 5.5-inch full HD from 5.2-inches, with the adoption of a dual 13MP camera in place of 12MP single camera. The front camera has also been uprated to 8MP from 5MP.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor – the same as the previous version -, with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It is equipped with NFC and a 3000mAh battery.

As with the G5S, the new Plus device is slightly taller at 153.5mm rather than 150.2mm.

Both devices will be available in various markets from this month, and will reach the US later in the year. For Europe, Moto G5S pricing starts at €249 with Moto G5S Plus from €299.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Motorola unwraps latest Z smartphone

LG teases new V device for IFA

Honor 9 shipments top 1M within a month
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association