Motorola unveils G5 update

Motorola added two more products to its G5 line – G5S and G5S Plus – which it said “offer several upgrades to the things you care about the most”.

Moto G5S is, as the name suggests, an update to G5. The main changes include an increase in screen size to 5.2-inches from 5.0-inches (both at full HD resolution), 16MP front camera with phase detection autofocus (compared with 13MP) and 32MB of onboard storage (up from 16MB).

The device is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor as its predecessor, with 3GB of RAM (the G5 comes in both 2GB and 3GB RAM versions). Battery capacity was bumped to 3000mAh from 2800mAh, and the fingerprint scanner can now be used for navigation, as well as to unlock the device.

Moto G5S’ larger screen also means the device is taller, at 150mm compared with 144.3mm. It features an all-metal unibody design.

NFC is still a notable omission, according to the spec sheet.

Moto G5S Plus follows a similar trend. Screen size is increased to 5.5-inch full HD from 5.2-inches, with the adoption of a dual 13MP camera in place of 12MP single camera. The front camera has also been uprated to 8MP from 5MP.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor – the same as the previous version -, with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It is equipped with NFC and a 3000mAh battery.

As with the G5S, the new Plus device is slightly taller at 153.5mm rather than 150.2mm.

Both devices will be available in various markets from this month, and will reach the US later in the year. For Europe, Moto G5S pricing starts at €249 with Moto G5S Plus from €299.