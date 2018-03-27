Motorola names new chairman

Motorola announced changes in its top management, with a long-term staffer taking on the role of president and chairman.

Incumbent Aymar de Lencquesaing is apparently set to “spend time with his family”, although the Lenovo-owned business said the decision had been made “earlier this year”, indicating he was not given the push.

The executive joined Lenovo in 2013 to “lead the company’s drive in the mobile space in EMEA”, having previously held senior positions at companies including Acer.

He is replaced by Sergio Buniac (pictured), who counts more than 20 years of experience with Motorola, including leading its successful LatAm unit and stints in strategic planning and product management. He will lead all of Motorola’s activities including R&D, product, sales, strategy and supply chain, in all markets except China.

Buniac will be faced by a number of challenges at Motorola, including a weak premium position in the lucrative North American market, plus challenges in APAC and emerging EMEA market. The company recently confirmed another round of job cuts.