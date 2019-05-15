Motorola flags camera, screen tech in One Vision - Mobile World Live

Motorola unveiled its One Vision smartphone, a device it said features its most advanced camera system, powered by AI and “quad pixel technology”.

The company also said the smartphone features an industry-first 21:9 ratio, 6.3-inch full HD screen, offering an “ultra-wide cinematic display” to maximise movies and videos. But Sony is also going down the 21:9 route with its Xperia 1, Xperia 10, and Xperia 10 Plus smartphones, announced at MWC19 in Barcelona but reaching the market now.

Motorola One Vision’s quad pixel camera technology combines four pixels into one, which it said means the 48MP camera offers four-times the light sensitivity. The company said this delivers “incredibly sharp 12MP photos with improved brightness and reduced image noise”.

The camera also features optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a night vision mode.

It has a 25MP front facing pinhole camera, which can also be used in a quad pixel mode for low light situations.

Motorola said that in partnership with Google, it will deliver monthly security updates for three years and an up-to-date OS, through Android One compatibility.

The device sports a 3500mAh battery with fast charging capability, 128GB of onboard storage and microSD expansion.

Motorola priced it at $299, meaning it is likely to be a solid competitor in this segment of the market.

The device is being made available imminently across Latin America, Europe, Saudi Arabia and Thailand. Wider availability in Asia, the Middle East and Australia will follow in the coming months.

The vendor has previously used the Motorola One brand on two devices, Motorola One and Motorola One Power, which both debuted at IFA 2018.