 Motorola Edge X30 first with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Motorola Edge X30 first with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

10 DEC 2021

Motorola took the wraps off its latest smartphone line, the Edge X30, which is set to become the first device available running Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

The vendor lined up availability in China from 15 December, with the standard model priced CNY2,999 ($470.83) and a special edition CNY3,999.

Motorola was one of several vendors listed by Qualcomm as customers for its latest chipset when it detailed the silicon last week.

The Edge X30 special edition differentiates from the regular X30 by sporting an under-display selfie camera. The regular option has a standard punch hole design.

Beyond this, specifications are the same on both models: a 6.7-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, and a 60MP selfie camera.

The rear camera set-up consists of a 50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide and 2MP sensor.  It has 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, a 5000mAh battery and NFC.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

