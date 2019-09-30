 Moto could launch foldable smartphone by year end - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Moto could launch foldable smartphone by year end

30 SEP 2019

Motorola will launch its first foldable smartphone before the end of the year, according to a CNET report.

It is rumoured to be a revamp of the iconic Motorola Razr flip phone that shipped 130 million units across its lifetime.

Motorola, an arm of Chinese company Lenovo, could make it a three horse race in the foldable smartphone sector.

Motorola reportedly missed a summer deadline to launch the foldable device, along with rivals Samsung and Huawei who delayed their launches to fine tune the Galaxy Fold and Mate X, respectively.

Early previews saw broken screens in the Galaxy Fold. The Korean manufacturer finally launched the Fold on 6 September in its home country and globally shortly after.

Motorola confirmed the existence of its foldable phone in February and said to Engadget that it had “no intention of coming later than everybody else in the market.” It is rumoured to be priced around $1,500.

Other vendors to have confirmed a foldable device in the works include Alcatel, Oppo and Xiaomi.

Manny Pham

