Motorola confirms Z3 Play details

Motorola took the wraps off its anticipated Z3 Play smartphone, although the company remained tight-lipped about a 5G peripheral previously discussed alongside the device.

The company said the smartphone, which is compatible with its Mods clip-on peripherals, offers a “next-level edge-to-edge display”, dual depth-sensing smart cameras and smarter contextual computing. “The best part about Moto Z3 Play is it will get better with time as new Moto Mods become available and [artificial intelligence] AI and Moto Experiences get better”.

Z3 Play is compatible with existing modules, which include products focused on imaging, audio, gaming, and battery add-ons.

It features a 6-inch full HD screen and the fingerprint sensor is located on the side “for more comfortable access”. Dual cameras (12MP and 5MP) include AI technology and compatibility for Google’s Lens image recognition is built-in.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor with 4GB of RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of storage (and microSD expansion).

The device is already available in Brazil, priced at BRL2,299 ($601) and will rollout worldwide imminently. For retail in the US, it will be bundled with the battery mod for $499.