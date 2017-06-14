Moto touts 2 day battery life in E4 Plus

Motorola unveiled new versions of its Moto E smartphone, stating the “value-tier” smartphone is receiving “major upgrades”.

While Moto E4 sports a new design, the majority of the changes are incremental. The device runs Android 7.1.1 and is powered by a 1.3GHz quadcore MediaTek processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage (and microSD expansion slot). The predecessor used Android 6.0 and featured a 1GHz quadcore processor, with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage (again with microSD slot).

Moto E4 gains a fingerprint scanner. Also on the spec sheet are 4G connectivity, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC.

The device still comes with a 5-inch 720 pixel HD screen, 8MP main and 5MP front-facing cameras, and 2800mAh removable battery.

This year’s Moto E4 also gains a plus-size version.

The E4 Plus features a 5.5-inch HD (720 pixel) screen, gains a bump in RAM to 3GB, and comes with a 13MP main camera. Perhaps the standout feature is the 5000mAh battery, which Motorola said offers “up to two days on a single charge”.

Moto E sits between Moto C and the popular Moto G in the vendor’s smartphone line. Moto C received an update in May.

Pricing for Moto E4 was pegged at $129.99 and €149, with Moto E4 Plus at $179.99 and €199.