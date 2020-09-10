 Moto folds 5G into rebooted Razr - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Moto folds 5G into rebooted Razr

10 SEP 2020

Motorola announced a second version of its revamped Razr, updating some of the device’s hardware and software features along with adding 5G.

In a statement, the company said it upgraded several hardware elements of the foldable compared with the version brought to market late in 2019, alongside new user interface features including improved gesture controls.

The new device runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, and features a 48MP main camera versus a 16MP module in the previous model. It also comes with a larger battery and is set to cost $100 less.

It is marketed as being able to withstand 200,000 folds without damage, giving even “power users” at least five years of life.

Lenovo-owned Motorola revamped the Razr as its play into the emerging foldable segment, taking the brand-name and stylistic elements from Motorola’s popular clamshell feature phone from the mid-2000s.

The 5G Razr has a recommended price of $1,400 and launches initially in China and selected European markets, before hitting US stores.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Devices

Tags

