English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

Mobile malware at all-time high, says Nokia

27 MAR 2017

The rate of mobile device malware infections increased 63 per cent in the second half of 2016 compared with the opening six months, Nokia announced.

In its Threat Intelligence Report, the equipment vendor revealed malware infections peaked at 1.35 per cent of all mobile devices in October, up from 1.06 percent in April and the highest level seen since Nokia began reporting on malware in 2012.

Smartphone malware attacks increased by nearly 400 per cent in 2016 and the products remained the most-targeted devices in H2, accounting for 85 per cent of all mobile device infections. In the back-half of the year, smartphone infections increased 83 percent compared with H1 (0.90 per cent of devices infected in H2 vs 0.49 per cent in H1).

While Android smartphones and tablets continued to be the primary targets, iOS devices were also hit, primarily by Spyphone surveillance software which tracks activities including calls, text messages and web searches.

IoT
According to Kevin McNamee, head of the Nokia Threat Intelligence Lab: “The Mirai botnet attacks last year demonstrated how thousands of unsecured IoT devices could easily be hijacked to launch crippling DDoS attacks. As the number and types of IoT devices continue to proliferate, the risks will only increase.”

Distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks attempt to make an online service unavailable by overwhelming it with traffic from multiple sources.

The report, which analyses traffic patterns from within service provider networks for evidence of malware infections in more than 100 million devices, said the industry needs to re-evaluate its IoT deployment strategies to ensure devices are securely configured, managed and monitored.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Tecno Mobile unveils selfie smartphone in Africa

Smartphone maker Vertu finds new owner

iPhone tops slowing Australian smartphone market
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association