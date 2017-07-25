English
HomeDevicesNews

Mixed messages on iPhone chip makers

25 JUL 2017

Different reports suggested that Samsung would, and wouldn’t, be added to the iPhone chip fabrication roster, after previously having been taken off the supplier list.

Last week, reports originating in South Korea said that Samsung would win a share of the contract to make iPhone chips, alongside existing (and sole) supplier TSMC. The electronics giant was reported to have bought equipment to produce the chips (using a 7 nanometer process), building on an agreement to supply screens to Apple for new iPhones.

However, DigiTimes said that observers had asserted that new TSMC 7nm technology is “more competitive than Samsung’s”, and this may mean it keeps the sole supplier contract.

Samsung has previously manufactured iPhone chips for Apple before losing out to TSMC, the world’s biggest chip foundry. Apple and Samsung have had a complex relationship, as they have competed in devices, been on opposing sides in court battles, and had a supplier-customer relationship in components – often at the same time.

Samsung’s components business is an earnings driver, and the company is investing to improve its capabilities in the market. According to a Reuters report this week, it intends to build the business by “aggressively adding clients”.

So far, it has benefitted from increasing prices for memory chips.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live's channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist

Read more

