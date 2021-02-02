Mid-tier push broadens smartphone security creds - Mobile World Live

Smartphone vendors broadened availability of on-board security in H1 2020, as hardware protection elements were increasingly pushed beyond premium-tier devices into mid-range models, Counterpoint Research found.

Research analyst Parv Sharma attributed the expanded availability of security hardware to a “stronger than ever” need for device protection due to growing use for functions including banking, financial transactions, and operating smart homes and vehicles.

Counterpoint Research stated Apple led the way in the opening six months of 2020, with a 39 per cent market share down 1 per cent on the comparable period of 2019.

Huawei held a 34 per cent share, also down 1 per cent year-on-year, followed by Samsung (13 per cent), Vivo, Xiaomi and Oppo.

But VP of research Neil Shah noted Huawei’s position is likely to decline due to US restrictions.

Counterpoint Research estimated 35 per cent of all smartphones shipped incorporated secure hardware elements, predicting this would rise to 38 per cent this year.

It noted overall smartphone shipments in the opening half of 2020 were impacted by the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.