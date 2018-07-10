English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Microsoft moves mass market with Surface Go

10 JUL 2018

Microsoft took its Surface line to a cheaper price point, with its $399 Surface Go described as its “smallest and most affordable” product in the line to date.

While the concept of a two-in-one device is not new to Surface, previously it was more of a premium proposition. Microsoft’s current product in this segment is the 12.3-inch screen Surface Pro, priced from $799, which is more of a rival to Apple’s iPad Pro line.

Microsoft’s last Surface device outside of the Pro segment was the $499 Surface 3.

In a statement, Panos Panay, chief product officer, said the aim of the 10-inch Surface Go is to be lightweight, productive and “affordable to more people”.

“Our products don’t do just one thing because people don’t do just one thing,” he said.

The low price does not include the touch cover needed to add a keypad to Surface Go – something of a must to take advantage of its productivity credentials. The Verge reported this adds $99 to the total, as does a Surface Pen.

Microsoft said support for Office apps was “one of the things that was critical to the experience we had in mind”.

But the $399 price point puts it in competition with Apple’s base $329 iPad, which has access to a large catalogue of apps optimised for the tablet.

Surface Go runs Windows 10 S, with a “one-way” switch to Windows 10 available. It features a PixelSense display with 1800×1200 resolution and ten-point multitouch.

Two configurations of the Intel-powered device are available: with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage (eMMC), or 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (SSD). It also has a built-in kickstand.

Orders are already being taken for a Wi-Fi version of Surface Go, with products available from 2 August. An LTE-enabled version will follow “later this year”.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Microsoft Surface subject of mixed messages

Asus showcases smart products at CES

Apple tipped for post-smartphone struggles
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 5

Mobile Mix: Episode 4

Mobile Mix: Episode 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association