English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeDevicesNews

Microsoft kills off Windows 8.1

12 JUL 2017

Microsoft pulled the plug on Windows Phone 8.1 software, marking the end of its backing for one of the biggest ever updates to its troubled mobile operating systems.

Ending support for Windows 8.1 comes three years after the update was first introduced. The software introduced the company’s Cortana digital assistant, a changed UI, updates to its core mobile operating system, and a new notification calendar.

It was the fourth iteration of Microsoft’s mobile software, all versions of which struggled to compete in the smartphone market with the iPhone and Android offerings

The move means there will no longer be updates for a vast majority of Windows Phone powered smartphones.

Nearly all Windows phones are still running on Windows Phone 7, Windows phone 8 or Windows 8.1, but all of these are now officially unsupported, The Verge reported. Some 20 per cent of all Windows Phone devices, meanwhile, run on the latest Windows 10 Mobile OS.

Microsoft said it will continue its backing of Windows 10 Mobile for a long time.

Despite its struggles, Microsoft is yet to officially kill off its phone OS efforts, but the company clearly edged away from focussing its efforts on Windows for phones.

The company effectively exited the feature phone market in 2016 after offloading a business it acquired with its Nokia devices buy.

It also cut 1,850 jobs as part of a move to “streamline” its smartphone hardware business.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Honor 9 shipments top 1M within a month

Samsung to join smart speaker set

OnePlus aims high with latest flagship
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association