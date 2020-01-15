 Microsoft fixes Windows 10 spoofing flaw - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Microsoft fixes Windows 10 spoofing flaw

15 JAN 2020

Microsoft patched a major bug in its Windows 10 operating system after the US National Security Agency (NSA) revealed the flaw, which could have enabled hackers to create software which appeared to be from legitimate sources.

The technology giant said in a statement there was no evidence the vulnerability was exploited, and it was capable of detecting and blocking any attempts to do so.

In a related statement, the NSA explained the flaw could have been “exploited to undermine Public Key Infrastructure”, a set of mechanisms web users “rely on in a wide variety of ways”. In this case, the agency said attackers could have forged certificates enabling them to “gain the trust of users or services on vulnerable systems, and leverage that trust to compromise them”, albeit only under “certain conditions”.

Around 900 million devices including desktop and laptop PCs, smartphones and the Xbox One games console run the Windows 10 operating system or variants thereof.

Microsoft senior director Jeff Jones said a security update was released on 14 January and “customers who have already applied the update, or have automatic updates enabled, are already protected”.

The NSA urged Windows 10 users to immediately install the latest Microsoft patches, warning “the consequences of not patching the vulnerability are severe and widespread. Remote exploitation tools will likely be made quickly and widely available”.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Microsoft prepares HoloLens 2 release

Foxconn nonplussed by Microsoft legal action

Vendors seek wins in shrinking tablet market
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Mobile Mix: Aloha from Hawaii

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association