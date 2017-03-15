MGT joins secure smartphone sector

MGT Capital Investments, a company “with industry pioneer John McAfee at its helm”, is set to develop a “truly secure mobile phone” – entering into a market which already includes devices such as Blackphone (from Silent Circle) and Solarin (Sirin Labs).

A non-binding letter of intent was signed with Nordic IT Sourcing Association, which is expected to lead MGT to design, test and assemble a smartphone with privacy features that “stay one step ahead of hackers and eavesdroppers”. A base Android phone will be bought as an OEM model, and then modified by MGT’s cybersecurity team.

The signing of a definitive agreement is predicated on “minimum initial are recurring quantities, currently anticipated at 160,000 units to begin, and 50,000 units monthly thereafter”. Subject to final specifications revenue to MGT is expected to be $350 per unit.

Nordic IT is described as a “leading influential think tank focused on mobile, security and digital services”. A definitive agreement is expected within 60 days, with initial product shipments around a year later.

John McAfee, executive chairman and CEO of MGT, said: “Smartphones have become the Achilles heel of cybersecurity. No matter how secure our applications become, they must still execute in an environment designed from ground up to be a spy device. It is like building a race car and having it powered by a rubber band.”