 Meta readies VR subscription service - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Meta readies VR subscription service

27 JUN 2023

Meta Platforms announced a new subscription service for its Quest VR headsets as it attempts to boost revenue for its beleaguered Reality Labs division.

The Meta Quest+ service will cost $7.99 per month or $59.99 annually, providing two gaming titles each month, though customers have to remain subscribed to keep access.

Meta Platforms is offering the service on its Quest 2 and Pro headsets, with compatibility for the forthcoming Quest 3 also settled.

The company stated the subscriptions can be cancelled at any time, though customers will regain access to their original titles if they come back.

Meta Platforms plans to launch the subscription packages later this year.

Reality Labs posted revenue of $339 million in Q1 compared with $695 million in the same period of 2022.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live.

Devices

