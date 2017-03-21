English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

MediaTek looks to close gap on rivals

21 MAR 2017

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Semiconductor company MediaTek believes growth in the smartphone segment will help it close the gap on market leader Qualcomm, COO Jeffrey Ju (pictured) told Mobile World Live.

In an interview at Mobile World Congress, Ju was bullish on the company’s prospects of increasing its share in the smartphone chip market as it develops its facilities and markets mature.

According to figures from Strategy Analytics, during H1 2016 MediaTek held a 23 per cent share of the global smartphone application processor market. Qualcomm led the market with a 39 per cent share.

“We will continue to look for growth from the smartphone area,” Ju said. “In the whole mobile semiconductor [market] we still have some room to gain from the other vendors as we have better and better technology.”

Ju said MediaTek’s technology and other resources leave it well placed to “grow our revenue and profit in mobile.”

He added the company expected to see further traction from its play in emerging markets: “In addition to China, South East Asia, Africa, Middle East, they will all experience good growth switching from feature phones to smartphones. This will benefit us and we will continue to grow in these areas.”

At the event, the company announced an agreement with Nokia and unveiled a number of products aimed at the IoT market, which Ju also believes offers the company a strong opportunity to grow its market share.

To view the complete video interview, which features an overview of its work in IoT, click here.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

LG, Sony both mulling processor plays – report

MediaTek talks up high-end smartphone proposition

Amazon heralds low-cost tablet growth; admits to uncertain use cases
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association