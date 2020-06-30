 MediaTek targets mid-tier gaming smartphones - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

MediaTek targets mid-tier gaming smartphones

30 JUN 2020

MediaTek expanded its range with two new chipsets for its gaming focused G-series, targeting what it explained is growing demand for competitively-priced smartphones for the sector.

The Helio G25 and Helio G35 deliver “faster, smoother performance”, MediaTek stated, while emphasising enhanced power efficiency and graphics capabilities.

Both feature an Arm Cortex-A53 processors operating at 2GHz and 2.3GHz respectively; IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU delivering speeds up to 650MHz and 680MHz; camera capabilities for single lenses up to 21MP and 25MP; and concurrent mobile and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Yenchi Lee, assistant GM of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications unit, explained mobile gaming “is now the preferred mode of entertainment across market segments”, with the chips developed to “meet the huge demand for competitively priced, mainstream gaming smartphones”.

The chips follow the expansion of MediaTek’s 5G line-up with the mid-tier Dimensity 820 SoC last month.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

