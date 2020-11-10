MediaTek targets mass-market 5G with latest chip - Mobile World Live

MediaTek once again expanded its 5G silicon options with a new Dimensity 700 chipset targeting mass-market devices, continuing a push to make the network technology available in a wider range of handsets.

JC Hsu, corporate VP and GM of MediaTek’s wireless communications business unit, pitched the chipset as offering an “impressive mix” of 5G, camera and voice assistant features, adding the expansion of its next-generation portfolio will help ensure “more people can enjoy 5G experiences”.

Dimensity 700 is built using a 7nm process, and offers an octa-core CPU operating at speeds up to 2.2GHz, as well as power-saving features to help manage battery life.

It supports 5G carrier aggregation to deliver download speeds up to 2.7Gb/s; 5G dual SIM dual standby; 5G Voice over New Radio; high refresh rates for a smoother display experience; up to a 64MP main camera system; and voice assistants from companies including Alibaba, Amazon, Baidu, Google and Tencent.

Jim McGregor, founder and principal analyst at TIRIAS Research, noted on Twitter the chipset is meant for smartphones priced at or below $250.

MediaTek has aggressively added to its line of 5G-capable chipsets throughout 2020, primarily targeting mid-tier devices with its Dimensity 820, 800U and 720 offerings.

Rival Qualcomm also took aim at mid- and lower-tier devices with the release of its Snapdragon 4-, 6- and 7-series chipsets.