MediaTek seeks bigger speaker share

MediaTek is looking to ship 60 million chipsets targeting the smart speaker segment this year, doubling its volumes of such products, Nikkei Asian Review said.

Amazon, Google and Alibaba (which makes the Tmall Genie, pictured), the three top makers of smart speakers, are customers of the Taiwanese silicon vendor, meaning it has secured an impressive share of the market. By bolstering its position in this segment, it can counter challenges it is facing in the smartphone market.

MediaTek’s smartphone chips have struggled to gain ground in the premium tier and it also lost out as the market moved to 4G (LTE) products from 3G devices. Strategy Analytics recently said the company had “the potential to win some lost share back in the second half of 2018,” through sales of its “cost-competitive and feature rich” LTE products.

Nikkei Asian Review reported Jerry Yu, general manager of MediaTek’s Intelligent Devices Business Group, said smart speakers are set to become more capable as they become the control hub for the smart home: “We are seeing smart speaker products come with displays and cameras to provide advanced [artifical intelligence] AI features.”

MediaTek also has a track record in powering consumer electronics devices in the home like set-top boxes and TVs.