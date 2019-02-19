MediaTek eyes machine learning for the masses - Mobile World Live

MediaTek sought to bring machine learning capabilities to more mid-market smartphones, adding compatibility with Google’s ML Kit to its Helio P90 chipset.

ML Kit enables developers to add Google’s machine learning capabilities to Android and iOS apps using a few lines of code or a standard API. MediaTek said it adapted ML Kit’s models to ensure they can effectively be accelerated on the P90’s built-in APU 2.0 processing unit.

TL Lee, general manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communication business, said in a statement that adding ML Kit compatability will provide “the right tools for smartphone users of all levels to apply machine learning to everyday apps” and help deliver “new premium features to the mass market”.

The move follows MediaTek’s unveiling of the Helio P90 in December 2018. The chipset features a strong focus on artificial intelligence and camera capabilities, and launched with support for Google Lens and ARCore.

MediaTek forecast revenue in the current quarter will come in at between TWD48.7 billion ($1.6 billion) and TWD53.5 billion, but DigiTimes reported strong sales of the Helio P90 are expected to help drive revenue to more than TWD60 billion in Q2.