 MediaTek extends mid-tier 5G chip range - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

MediaTek extends mid-tier 5G chip range

18 MAY 2020

MediaTek expanded its 5G silicon portfolio with a new addition to its Dimensity 800 series, again targeting the mid-tier smartphone sector.

In a statement, the company said the Dimensity 820 system-on-chip (SoC) will deliver “ultra-fast” 5G data rates, while emphasising its multimedia, AI and imaging capabilities.

It features four Arm Cortex-A76 processors operating at 2.6GHz; camera capabilities for four lenses and up to 80MP resolution; and faster refresh rates than its other mid-tier silicon, for high-performance displays.

Dimensity 820 also sports a sub-6GHz 5G modem designed to work on next-generation networks across Asia, North America and Europe; and new power-saving technology designed to improve energy efficiency. It is dual-SIM compataible, and offers 5G carrier aggregation and Voice-over-New Radio capabilities.

Yenchi Lee, assistant general manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications unit, said the chipset will help make 5G “much more accessible”.

The chip adds to the Dimensity 800 MediaTek unveiled in January, which also targeted mid-tier devices. In 2019, the company unveiled the Dimensity 1000, aimed at high-end flagship smartphones.

